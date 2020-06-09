WGN Radio Theatre #472: Barrie Craig, Confidential Investigator, Kraft Music Hall, The Mysterious Traveler, Bold Venture, Mr. and Mrs. Blandings, Sherlock Holmes, The Columbia Workshop & The Bill Stern Sports Newsreel (PART 1)

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf are bringing you 5 of the best hours from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre for June 6th, 2020.

First up we have “Barrie Craig, Confidential Investigator: Long Way Home” starring: William Gargan; (07-08-52). Next up is a classic episode from “Kraft Music Hall” starring Bing Crosby & Bob Hope; (04-13-44). Our third episode is “The Mysterious Traveler: Queen of the Cats” starring: Maurice Tarplin; (07-02-44). “Bold Venture: A Bullet for Shannon” starring: Humphery Bogart & Lauren Bacall (04-16-51). Following Bold Venture is “Mr. and Mrs. Blandings: Child Psychology” starring: Cary Grant & Betsy Drake; (04-29-51). Next we have “Sherlock Holmes: Singular Affair of the Egyptian Curse” starring: Tom Conway & Nigel Bruce; (03-10-47). In hour 5 we have “The Columbia Workshop: Just a Plain Blue Suit” starring: Larry Haines; (02-16-46). Lastly, a classic episode from “The Bill Stern Sports Newsreel” with special guest, Gene Autry; (10-10-47).

