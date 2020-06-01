WGN Radio Theatre #471: The Adventures of Sam Spade, My Friend Irma, Crime Classics, Broadway Is My Beat, The Great Gildersleeve, The Cisco Kid, Gunsmoke & Vic and Sade (PART 2)

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf are bringing you 5 of the best hours from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre for May 30th, 2020.

First up we have “The Adventures of Sam Spade: The Missing Newshawk Caper” starring: Howard Duff; (07-18-48). Next up is a classic episode from “My Friend Irma” titled “Billy Boy the Boxer” starring Marie Wilson; (02-09-48). Our third episode is “Crime Classics: The Shrapnelled Body of Charles Drew, Sr” starring: Lou Merrill; (07-06-53). “Broadway Is My Beat: The Ruth Shay Case” starring: Larry Thor (05-30-53). Following Broadway is my Beat is “The Great Gildersleeve: The Duel” starring: Hal Peary; (03-17-48). Next we have “The Cisco Kid: Morbid Jones and the Web of Death” starring: Jack Mather; (09-26-57). In hour 5 we have “Gunsmoke: Who Lives By the Sword” starring: William Conrad; (02-26-56). Lastly, a classic episode from “Vic and Sade: Vic Sleeping on the Couch” starring Art Van Harvey and Bernardine Flynn; (01-24-44).

PART 1:

