WGN Radio Theatre #470: Suspense, The Life of Riley, Crime and Peter Chambers, The Story of Dr. Kildare, You Bet Your Life, The Jack Benny Program, The Screen Director’s Playhouse & Guest Star (PART 1)

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf are bringing you 5 of the best hours from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre for May 23rd, 2020.

First up we have “Suspense: A Vision of Death” starring: Ronald Colman; (06-01-53). Next up is a classic episode from “The Life of Riley” titled “Tonsillitis” starring William Bendix; (02-23-51). Our third episode is “Crime and Peter Chamber: The Robert Wentworth Case” starring: Dane Clark; (06-01-54). “You Bet Your Life: Secret Word” starring: Groucho Marx (02-07-55) follows The Story of Dr. Kildare. Then we have “The Story of Dr. Kildare: Angela Carew” starring: Lew Ayres and Lionel Barrymore; (06-01-50). Next we have “The Jack Benny Program: 10th Anniversary on Radio” starring: Jack Benny; (05-04-41). In hour 5 we have “The Screen Director’s Playhouse: Casbah” starring: Tony Martin; (07-22-49). Lastly, a classic episode from “Guest Star: Nothing Happens Here” starring Frank Lovejoy; (06-08-52).