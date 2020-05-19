WGN Radio Theatre #469: The Adv. of Philip Marlowe, Fibber McGee and Molly, Strange Wills, The Lives of Harry Lime, The Aldrich Family, Crime Does Not Pay, The Charlie McCarthy Show, & The Bill Stern Sports Newsreel (PART 1)

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf are bringing you 5 of the best hours from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre for May 16th, 2020.

First up we have “The Adventures of Philip Marlowe: The Orange Dog” starring: Gerald Mohr; (01-22-49). Next up is a classic episode from “Fibber McGee and Molly” titled “A Dress for Molly” starring Jim and Marian Jordan; (04-20-43). Our third episode is: “Strange Wills: Margin For Love” starring: Warren William; (03-07-47). Next we have “The Lives of Harry Lime” titled “Operation Music Box” starring Orson Welles; (10-05-51). Then we have “The Aldrich Family: Bodybuilding Course” starring: Bobby Ellis; (09-28-52). “Crime Does Not Pay: Dead Pigeon”starring: Myron McCormick (12-19-49) follows The Aldrich Family. In hour 5 we have “The Charlie McCarthy Show” with special guest, Tennessee Ernie Ford; (01-03-54). Lastly, a classic episode from “The Bill Stern Sports Newsreel: Shipwreck” starring Dizzy Dean; (08-19-49).