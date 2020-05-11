WGN Radio Theatre #468: Have Gun, Will Travel, The Jack Benny Program, Danger Dr. Danfield, Murder at Midnight, Fibber McGee and Molly, Whitehall, The Bickersons and The Unexpected.

Raymond MorganCarl Amari and Lisa Wolf are bringing you 5 of the best hours from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre for May 9th, 2020.

First up we have “Have Gun, Will Travel: Bringing Up Ollie” starring: John Dehner; (09-25-60). Next up is a classic episode from “The Jack Benny Program” titled “Jack Sprained His Ankle” starring Jack Benny; (12-14-47). Our third episode is: “Danger Dr. Danfield: $100,000 Life Insurance Claim” starring: Michael Dunn; (12-08-46). Next we have “Murder at Midnight” titled “The Kabalah” starring Santos Ortega; (12-30-46). Then we have “Fibber McGee and Molly: Red Cross Collector McGee” starring: Jim & Marian Jordan; (03-23-43). “Whitehall 1212: Peter Williams Case” (02-03-52) follows Fibber McGee and Molly. In hour 5 we have “The Bickersons: Gooseby Vacation” starring; Lew Parker and Frances Langford; (07-10-51). Lastly, a classic episode from “The Unexpected: Shipwreck” starring Jack Holt; (11-26-47).

PT 1:

PT 2: