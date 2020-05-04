WGN Radio Theatre #467: Inner Sanctum, The Phil Harris-Alice Faye Show, Escape, Dimension X, Have Gun, Will Travel and Yours Truly, Johnny Dollar.

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf are bringing you six of the best hours from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre for May 2nd, 2020. First up we have “Inner Sanctum Mysteries: The Blood of Cain” Starring: Mercedes McCambridge; (01-29-46). Next up is a classic episode from “The Phil Harris-Alice Faye Show” titled “Mr. Scott’s Dog” Starring Alice Faye and Phil Harris; (01-08-50). Our third episode is: “Escape: A Source Of Irritation” Starring: Ben Wright; (07-05-53). Then we have “Dimension X” titled “Almost Human” starring Santos Ortega; (05-13-50). Lastly, a classic episode from “Have Gun, Will Travel: Helen of Abajinian” Starring John Dehner; (01-04-59). And, in each hour we played each part of the 1956 five part series called “Yours Truly, Johnny Dollar: The Fathom-Five Matter” Starring: Bob Bailey.
PT 1:
PT 2: