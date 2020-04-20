WGN Radio Theatre #465:Our Miss Brooks, Night Beat, Casey, Crime Photographer, Duffy’s Tavern, Whitehall and Yours Truly, Johnny Dollar.

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf are bringing you five of the best hours from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre for April 4th, 2020. First up we have “Broadway Is My Beat: The Julie Dixon Case” Starring: Larry Thor; (02-10-50). Next up is a classic episode from “The Adventures of Red Ryder” titled “Casa Grande Valley” Starring Reed Hadley; (03-12-42). Our third episode is: “The Shadow: The Death Triangle” Starring: Orson Welles and Agnes Moorehead; (12-12-37). “The Adventures of Philip Marlowe: The Open Window” Starring: Gerald Mohr. (10-08-49) will be our fourth episode of the night. Our next episode of the night will be “Fibber McGee and Molly: Paying the Water Bill” Starring: Jim and Marian Jordan ; (11-16-43). And, in each hour we played each part of the 1959 five part series called “Yours Truly, Johnny Dollar: The Laird Douglas-Douglas of Heatherscote Matter” Starring: Bob Bailey.

