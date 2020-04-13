WGN Radio Theatre #464: The Word of God, The Jack Benny Program, Life of Riley & Yours Truly, Johnny Dollar

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf are bringing you four of the best hours from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre for April 11th, 2020. First up we have “The Word of God: The Easter Story” Starring: Neal McDonough, Michael York, Malcolm McDowell, Kristen Bell, John Rhys-Davies and many others. Next up is a classic episode from “The Jack Benny Program” titled “Easter Parade Stroll” Starring Jack Benny and all his gang; (04-13-52). Our third episode is: “The Life of Riley: Giant Easter Bunny” Starring: William Bendix; (04-20-46). And, in each hour we played each part of the 1955 five part series called “Yours Truly, Johnny Dollar: The McCormack Matter” Starring: Bob Bailey.