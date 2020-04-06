WGN Radio Theatre #463: Broadway Is My Beat, The Adventures of Red Ryder, The Shadow, The Adventures of Philip Marlowe, Fibber McGee and Molly & Yours Truly, Johnny Dollar

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf are bringing you five of the best hours from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre for March 14, 2020. First up we have “Inner Sanctum Mystery: The Lonely Sleep” Starring: Karl Swenson; (09-25-45). Next up is a classic episode “Our Miss Brooks: Head Of The English Dept”; (01-23-49). Our third episode is: “Escape: Man with The Steel Teeth” Starring: Jack Kruschen; (03-15-53). “Favorite Story: Jamie Freel” Starring: Ronald Colman; (04-15-47)) will be our fourth episode of the night. Our final episodes of the night will be “Michael Shayne, Detective: The Mary Noble Case” Starring: Wally Maher; (06-11-45) & “The Unexpected: Mirage” Starring: Barry Sullivan; (10-24-48).

