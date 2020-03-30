WGN Radio Theatre #462: Rocky Fortune, The Whistler, My Favorite Husband, Life with Luigi, The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes & Yours Truly, Johnny Dollar

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf are bringing you five of the best hours from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre for March 28, 2020. First up we have “Rocky Fortune: Oyster Shucker” Starring: Frank Sinatra; (10-6-53). Next up is a classic episode from “The Whistler” titled “Deadly Innocent” Starring Bill Forman; (07-02-45). Our third episode is: “My Favorite Husband: April Fool’s Day” Starring: Lucille Ball; (04-01-49). “Life with Luigi: April Fools Joke” Starring: J. Carrol Naish; (04-01-52) will be our fourth episode of the night. Our next episode of the night will be “The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes: The April Fool’s Day Adventure” Starring: Basil Rathbone and Nigel Bruce; (04-01-46). And, in each hour we played each part of the 1959 five part series called “Yours Truly, Johnny Dollar: The Lamarr Matter” Starring: Bob Bailey.

