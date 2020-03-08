WGN Radio Theatre #459: Have Gun-Will Travel, My Friend Irma, The Sealed Book & Suspense

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf are bringing you four of the best hours from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre for March 7, 2020. First up we have “Have Gun-Will Travel: Talika” Starring: John Dehner; (10-02-60). Next up is a classic episode “My Friend Irma: Lucky Couple Contest” Starring: Marie Wilson; (01-12-48). Our third episode is: “The Sealed Book: The King of the World” Starring: Philip Clarke; (03-25-45). “Suspense: The Pasteboard Box” Starring: Joseph Cotten; (01-17-46) will be our fourth and final show of the night.

