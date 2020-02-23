WGN Radio Theatre #456: Gunsmoke, Night Beat, Murder at Midnight, The Great Gildersleeve & The Hall Of Fantasy

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf are bringing you five of the best hours from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre for February 22, 2020. First up we have “Gunsmoke: The Pacifist” Starring: William Conrad; (06-03-56). Next up is a classic episode “Night Beat: Girl In The Park” Starring: Frank Lovejoy; (02-27-50). Our third episode is: “Murder at Midnight: The Secret of XR-3; (09-30-46). “The Great Gildersleeve: Diet” Starring: Hal Peary; (01-04-42) will be our fourth show of the night. Our final episode of the night will be: “The Hall of Fantasy: Markheim” Starring: Beth Caulder; (04-27-47).

