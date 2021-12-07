WGN Radio has added “WGN Radio Theatre with Carl Amari” to its weekend program schedule, airing Sundays 7pm to 9pm. The show will feature programs from radio’s golden age.

“I’m so excited to be back in a regular time slot and airing two episodes from radio’s golden age on WGN Radio Theatre on Sunday nights,” said host Carl Amari. Amari has spent decades licensing and preserving classic radio broadcasts from the 1930s, 40s and 50s, is the curator of the Classic Radio Club, and board member of the Museum of Broadcast Communications in Chicago.