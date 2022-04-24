WGN’s very own Jim Turano, aka “Elton Jim” Turano, joins Steve Dale to talk about his love for Elton John and attending over 200 of his shows. What cities has Elton John led him to? Plus, he talks about his newest role, George, in “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolfe?” opening May 16 at the Invictus Theater.
Steve Dale with actor and Elton John enthusiast Jim Turano
