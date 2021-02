Mary Wilson, one of the founding members of The Supremes, and Duke Fakir, of The Four Tops, with Bob Sirott and Marianne Murciano

Mary Wilson, one of the founding members of the Supremes, died Monday night at age 76. Over the years, she visited with WGN Radio a number of times. Here are two of those visits:

Mary Wilson and Duke Fakir of the Four Tops with Bob Sirott and Marianne Murciano, October, 2013:

Mary Wilson and Duke Fakir of the Four Tops with Dean Richards, December, 2013: