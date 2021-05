Andrea Darlas, Dick Kay and Karen Kring in the WGN Radio studios for a recording of Andrea Darlas and the Reporters in October, 2019 (WGN Radio photo)

Dick Kay, longtime political reporter for Chicago’s NBC 5, died today at age 84. Kay was also an occasional contributor to WGN Radio, often appearing with Steve & Johnnie late on election nights offering his analysis of the results of the vote. Here are a couple of his appearances on WGN Radio:

With Steve & Johnnie as he retired after 38 years NBC 5, May 30, 2006:

As a guest on Andrea Darlas and the Reporters, October 21, 2019: