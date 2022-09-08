September 11, 2001, remains one of the most horrific days in American history. Nearly 3,000 people died in a coordinated terrorist attack involving hijacked airliners targeting New York’s World Trade Center, the Pentagon just outside Washington, DC, and a fourth plane that crashed in Pennsylvania before reaching its planned destination.

WGN Radio brought listeners complete coverage of that tragic morning. Much of our coverage came from our network partner at the time, ABC News, and their coverage can be seen here. But the audio below is a montage of the WGN Radio news team’s coverage from that morning, starting shortly before 8:00 until 11:30, focusing on the Chicago perspective. You’ll hear voices including Spike O’Dell, Tom Petersen, Mary Van De Velde, Rick Jager, Doug Cummings, Mike Mathis, Wes Bleed, David Stewart, Steve Bertrand, Andrea Darlas and Larry Schreiner, plus audio from President George W. Bush, Department of Aviation spokesperson Monique Bond, Senator Dick Durbin, and Mayor Richard M. Daley.