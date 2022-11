Robert Clary, best known as the actor who played Corporal Louis LeBeau on the TV series Hogan’s Heroes, has died at age 96. Imprisoned at Buchenwald as a teenager, Clary credited his Holocaust survival to his singing ability as he would entertain the soldiers holding him captive. After liberation, Clary pursued an entertainment career. Here, he appears as a guest on WGN Radio’s live 40th Anniversary special, May 18, 1962, three years before he would join the cast of Hogan’s Heroes.

