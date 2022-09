Chicago jazz legend Ramsey Lewis has died at age 87. Over the years, he visited WGN Radio a number of times to talk about his music career. Here are several of those visits.

With Bob Sirott and Marianne Murciano, February 2014:

With Bob Sirott and Marianne Murciano, July 2015:

With Bob Sirott, April 2020:

With Dean Richards, May 2020:

With Dean Richards, January 2021:

Ramsey and Jan Lewis with Bob Sirott and Marianne Murciano, February 2014. (WGN Radio)

Ramsey Lewis in the WGN Radio studios.