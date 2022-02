Author and satirist P.J. O’Rourke in WGN Radio’s Tribune Tower Studio A during a 2009 visit to Extension 720 with Milt Rosenberg (WGN Radio image)

Author and satirist P.J. O’Rourke has died at age 74. He was a guest several times over the years on WGN Radio’s Extension 720 with Milt Rosenberg. Here are two of those visits:

February 21, 2007, discussing “On The Wealth of Nations”

June 7, 2009, discussing “Driving Like Crazy”

Video of the first half of the 2009 episode: