In this Sept. 11, 2019, file photo, John Prine performs at the Americana Honors & Awards show in Nashville, Tenn. Prine died Tuesday, April 7, 2020, from complications of the coronavirus. He was 73. (AP Photo/Wade Payne, File)

In 2017, Dave Hoekstra visited with brothers Billy and David Prine and, beginning about 13 minutes into this segment, John Prine. John Prine died Tuesday, April 7, 2020, from complications of the coronavirus. He was 73.

David Prine, Billy Prine and Dave Hoekstra