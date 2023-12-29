Joey Meyer, who spent 30 years with the men’s basketball program at Chicago’s DePaul University as a player, assistant coach and head coach and later worked for WGN Radio as an analyst for Northwestern basketball broadcasts, died this afternoon at age 74.

Northwestern coach Chris Collins and broadcasters Dave Eanet and Billy McKinney remember Dave Eanet during postgame of tonight’s broadcast:

Justin Kaufmann interview with Joey Meyer from January 2016:

Highlights of Dave Eanet and Joey Meyer with the call as Northwestern defeats Illinois on February 13, 2016:

Dave Eanet and Joey Meyer calling a Northwestern Basketball game (WGN Radio photo)

Dave Eanet and Joey Meyer call the basketball game between Northwestern and Illinois on February 16, 2021. Although the game was being played in Champaign, IL, Eanet and Meyer were in a temporary studio set up in an office in Evanston, IL, due to COVID-19 restrictions. (WGN-TV image)