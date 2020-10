Joel Daly, anchor for Chicago’s ABC 7 for 38 years, died Thursday morning at age 86. He was a guest on WGN Radio a number of times over the years. Here are three of those visits.

A clip with Steve King and Johnnie Putman, July 12, 2001:

A longer segment with Steve and Johnnie, May 26, 2005:

Discussing his book “The Daly News” with Bob Sirott and Marianne Murciano, February 26, 2014: