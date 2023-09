Singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett, known for songs including “Margaritaville,” “Come Monday,” and “Cheeseburger in Paradise,” passed away Friday at age 76. Here are a couple of WGN Radio memories with Jimmy Buffett:

In August 2015, Buffett sat down for an extended interview with Dave Hoekstra on WGN Radio’s Nocturnal Journal and discussed a number of topics including Buffett’s early success in Chicago:

In July 2019, Buffett joined Mac McAnally as guests in the WGN Radio studio with Steve Cochran:

Jimmy Buffett and Mac McAnally

Steve Cochran with Jimmy Buffett and Mac McAnally

Jimmy Buffett and Dave Hoekstra