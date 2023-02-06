We’re remembering Jack Taylor, a familiar voice to Chicago television viewers and radio listeners, who died this weekend from heart failure at the age of 94. Taylor’s career spanned 70 years, including over 20 years at WGN-TV. Other stops included hosting “The Stock Market Observer” on WCIU-TV. Taylor got his start in the military when his voice caught the attention of a superior who assigned him to be an announcer. Eventually, that voice would take him to WGN Radio, where he became an announcer in 1958. Much like his WGN Radio colleague Orion Samuelson, one of his early moments was also historic. In November 1963, Orion broke the news to Chicago listeners of the shooting of President John F. Kennedy in Dallas during his noontime “Country Fair” broadcast. Jack then took over and read further updates, as heard in this surviving recording:

Here’s more on the life of Jack Taylor from WGN-TV:

Jack Taylor (WGN Radio photo)

Jack Taylor with Ruby Anderson as “Virginia Gale.” (WGN Radio photo)