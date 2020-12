WGN Radio Walk of Fame Class of 2017 member Jack Rosenberg passed away over the weekend. For over four decades, Jack was a key member of the WGN Sports department. Although his voice was rarely heard on-air, “Rosie” worked along side such greats as Jack Brickhouse, Vince Lloyd, Lou Boudreau, Jack Quinlan and Irv Kupcinet. He was a walking encyclopedia of Chicago sports teams and how WGN covered them.

Jack Rosenberg shares his WGN memories with Dave Eanet (September 7, 2004)

Jack Rosenberg (Dave Marzullo / WGN Radio)

Long time WGN sports editor Jack Rosenberg waves to the crowd after being mentioned by Pat Brickhouse. (Dave Marzullo / WGN Radio)

