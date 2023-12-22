Ian Punnett (WGN Radio photo)

WGN Radio was sad to learn tonight of the passing of former host Ian Punnett at age 63 following a brief illness. Punnett hosted several afternoon and evening timeslots from 1993-1996. After leaving WGN, he worked in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, and nationally as a weekend host of Coast to Coast AM. He also completed a Master of Divinity degree from Columbia Theological Seminary in Atlanta. For more information on Ian Punnett, visit here, here and here.