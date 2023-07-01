The passing of Chicago radio legend Dick Biondi at the age of 90 was announced earlier this evening. Dave Plier, in a statement on behalf of the Museum of Broadcast Communications, called Biondi “a true radio legend. Radio Hall of Fame inductee Dick Biondi was one of the nation’s most recognizable disc jockeys with an amazing career that spanned over nearly six decades. He was the first to make an impact on rock radio in Chicago and around the country via WLS radio’s 50,000-watt signal.”

Below are a couple of visits with “Wild I-tralian” that aired on WGN Radio:

With Steve King and Johnnie Putman, September 25, 2006:

With Bob Sirott and Marianne Murciano, May 1, 2014: