Dawn Wells, the actress best known for the iconic role of Mary Ann on “Gilligan’s Island,” passed away on December 30, 2020, at the age of 82 due to causes related to COVID-19. Over the years, she visited with WGN Radio a number of times. Here are a few of those visits:

With Dave Plier, August 2018:

Mary Ann meets Marianne – Dawn Wells talks with Bob Sirott and Marianne Murciano, July 2015:

Dawn Wells talks with Paul Lisnek, January 2014: