Tonight we’re remembering Bob Knight, the legendary, while sometimes controversial, college basketball coach best known for his 29 years as head coach of the Indiana University Hoosiers. Knight died today at age 83. David Kaplan spoke with Coach Knight several times over the years on WGN Radio’s Sports Central. Here are two of those conversations:

September 2000, shortly after Knight was fired by Indiana. This interview was recorded at Knight’s home in Bloomington, and this recording is reassembled from segments played back during a Sports Central broadcast:

March 13, 2002, two days before Knight’s new team, the Texas Tech Red Raiders, played Southern Illinois in an NCAA Tournament game at the United Center: