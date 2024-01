Chicago-born actress Cindy Morgan, who appeared in movies including “Caddyshack” and “TRON” as well as roles on a number of TV series and jobs in radio, was found dead on December 30 at age 69. In August, 2011, Morgan visited the WGN Radio studios to talk with David Kaplan and Brian Noonan on WGN Sports Night.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction