Honoree Carl Reiner speaks onstage at the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Presents: “An Evening Honoring Carl Reiner” at the Leonard H. Goldenson Theatre on October 13, 2011 in North Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Invision for the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences/AP Images)

Hollywood comedy legend Carl Reiner died Monday night at age 98. He was a guest on WGN Radio a number of times over the years. Here are several of those visits:

With Bob Sirott and Marianne Murciano, February 2011:

With Paul Lisnek, March 2013:

With Dave Plier, February 2016:

With Dave Plier, April 2017:

With Dave Plier, August 2018:

With Dave Plier, December 2018:

With Dave Plier, September 2019:

With Dave Plier, April 2020: