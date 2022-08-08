David McCullough, the Pulitzer Prize-winning author and historian, has died at age 89. McCullough made several visits to WGN Radio over the years. Below are several of those visits.:

With Milt Rosenberg, June 4, 2001 – New book “John Adams”:

With Milt Rosenberg, July 4, 2005 – New book “1776”:

With Milt Rosenberg, July 4, 2011 – New book “The Greater Journey: Americans in Paris” (also includes a recording of the 2005 episode above):

With Bob Sirott and Marianne Murciano, June 10, 2015 – New book “The Wright Brothers”: