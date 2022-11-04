WGN Radio is remembering long-time meteorologist Roger Triemstra who has died at age 92. For 33 years, Roger was a respected, trusted and beloved voice on Radio 720, providing credible weather information and contributing his unique brand of humor to WGN programs and becoming a favorite voice for listeners. Triemstra retired in 1998.
In 2018, on the occasion of Roger’s induction into WGN Radio’s Walk of Fame, the station prepared the following: “Before Skilling was a household name, there was Roger Triemstra. A native of South Holland, the meteorologist updated Chicagoans on the city’s ever-changing weather patterns. Triemstra delivered more than 50 weather reports and folksy humor each week from 1965 to 1998, announcing some of his forecasts from the full weather station in his home. This weather dodger also helped plan for the station’s present and future meteorological broadcasting needs. He joked that weather is so predictable he could “generally make an accurate forecast by looking out the window.” Triemstra’s concern for the environment and the dangers of pollution grew from his work as a meteorologist and he endeavored to educate others on global warming and its effects.”
Here are some memories of Roger Triemstra:
Roger talks with Steve King and Johnnie Putman. (January, 2006)
Roger shares some thoughts during Spike O’Dell’s final broadcast. (December, 2008)
Dean Richards calls Roger to wish him a happy 91st birthday along with a surprise appearance from Spike O’Dell. (April, 2021)
Roger is inducted into the WGN Radio Walk of Fame. (May, 2018)
Paul Konrad talks with Roger. (May, 2021)