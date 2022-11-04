WGN Radio is remembering long-time meteorologist Roger Triemstra who has died at age 92. For 33 years, Roger was a respected, trusted and beloved voice on Radio 720, providing credible weather information and contributing his unique brand of humor to WGN programs and becoming a favorite voice for listeners. Triemstra retired in 1998.

In 2018, on the occasion of Roger’s induction into WGN Radio’s Walk of Fame, the station prepared the following: “Before Skilling was a household name, there was Roger Triemstra. A native of South Holland, the meteorologist updated Chicagoans on the city’s ever-changing weather patterns. Triemstra delivered more than 50 weather reports and folksy humor each week from 1965 to 1998, announcing some of his forecasts from the full weather station in his home. This weather dodger also helped plan for the station’s present and future meteorological broadcasting needs. He joked that weather is so predictable he could “generally make an accurate forecast by looking out the window.” Triemstra’s concern for the environment and the dangers of pollution grew from his work as a meteorologist and he endeavored to educate others on global warming and its effects.”

Here are some memories of Roger Triemstra:

Roger talks with Steve King and Johnnie Putman. (January, 2006)

Roger shares some thoughts during Spike O’Dell’s final broadcast. (December, 2008)

Dean Richards calls Roger to wish him a happy 91st birthday along with a surprise appearance from Spike O’Dell. (April, 2021)

Roger is inducted into the WGN Radio Walk of Fame. (May, 2018)

Paul Konrad talks with Roger. (May, 2021)

(Left to right) Engineer Bob Broz, engineer Milt Owens, assistant Diane Huske, sports director Dave Eanet, news reporter Larry Schreiner, Bob Collins, news director Tom Petersen, meteorologist Roger Triemstra, producer Audrey Clarke, traffic reporter Evelyn Holmes, traffic-copter reporter Mike Mathis, engineer Ben Cortez

A group photo of Roger Triemstra, Spike O’Dell, Spike’s producer Tracy Heuvelman and traffic reporter Anne Maxfield (WGN Radio photo)

Paul Konrad from WGN-TV visits WGN Radio’s Tribune Tower Studio A.

At his retirement party, Roger and others enjoy some cake in the conference room.

During his going away party, Roger visits with former general manager Wayne Vriesman

Roger poses with newsman Dick Sutliff.

Roger doesn’t seem happy to be seen wearing a Cubs cap.

Roger, “Harry Caray” and producer Tracy Heuvelman

Roger with producer Tracy Heuvelman

Roger celebrating the White Sox 2005 World Series Championship

World Series Ring

Yes, the ring actually says “Triemstra.”

Walk of Fame 2019 – Tracy Weiner with Roger and Gerrie Triemstra (Kristy Vicari / WGN Radio)

Roger Triemstra (Stephen Green / for WGN Radio)

Roger Triemstra with Walk of Fame member Marilyn Miller (Stephen Green / for WGN Radio)

Roger Triemstra (Dave Marzullo / WGN Radio)

Tracy Heuvelman Weiner, Roger Triemstra, Walk of Fame member Anne Maxfield (Stephen Green / for WGN Radio)

Roger Triemstra (Dave Marzullo / WGN Radio)

Roger Triemstra and David Kaplan (Stephen Green / for WGN Radio)

Geraldine “Gerrie” Triemstra (Dave Marzullo / WGN Radio)

Roger Triemstra and David Kaplan (Dave Marzullo / WGN Radio)

Todd Manley answers Roger Triemstra’s request and provides him with a blanket. (Dave Marzullo / WGN Radio)

Roger Triemstra with a blanket provided by the Chicago Blackhawks and David Kaplan (Stephen Green / for WGN Radio)

Roger Triemstra (Dave Marzullo / WGN Radio)

Current and previous Walk of Fame inductees – Back row (L-R) Chuck Swirsky, Dave Eanet, Lyle Dean, Mary Van De Velde, Steve Bertrand, Dan Fabian, Judy Pielach, Bob Manewith (representing Pierre Andre), Anne Maxfield, David Kaplan – Front row (L-R) Marilyn Miller, Roger Triemstra, Orion Samuelson (Dave Marzullo / WGN Radio)

Roger Triemstra’s Walk of Fame plaque (Dave Marzullo / WGN Radio)