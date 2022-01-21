‘I want to do stuff that I can believe in’ – Remembering Louie Anderson

Comedian and actor Louie Anderson died today at age 68. In 2017, he visited with WGN Radio’s Justin Kaufmann to talk about his career, winning an Emmy Award for his role as Christine Baskets on the FX show “Baskets,” how his mother influenced the character, the amount of improvisation used on the show, mining his upbringing and family for material in his stand-up act, creating the animated series, “Life With Louie,” and the advice he gives younger comics.
