'I enjoyed all of it' – Remembering Chicago radio legend Clark Weber

Clark Weber, a Chicago radio legend whose talents spanned rock-and-roll radio to talk, died yesterday at age 89. He visited with us at WGN Radio several times to discuss his career. Here are some of those segments.

With Bob Sirott and Marianne Murciano, discussing his career, retirement, and induction into the Illinois Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame (6/2/15)

https://serve.castfire.com/audio/3737741/Clark_Weber_2020-03-08-194041.64kmono.mp3

With Bob Sirott and Marianne Murciano, discussing Beatlemania and his long time feud with Ron Riley. (6/26/14)

https://serve.castfire.com/audio/3737742/Clark_Weber_Beatlemania_2020-03-08-192942.64kmono.mp3

With Dean Richards, discussing his memories of spending time with the Beatles in Chicago when they were touring America in 1965. (2/9/14)

https://serve.castfire.com/audio/3737745/Clark_Weber_-_Beatlemania_2020-03-08-195545.64kmono.mp3

With Bob Sirott and Marianne Murciano, talking about his book, “Rock and Roll Radio The Fun Years” (9/5/13)

https://serve.castfire.com/audio/3737746/Clark_Weber_s_Rock_and_Roll_Radio_2020-03-08-192846.64kmono.mp3

Steve King and Johnnie Putman share their memories of Clark Weber on their blog, available by clicking here.

We should also note that former WGN Radio producer Bennett Wakenight is Clark’s grandson. Here’s Bennett on the Dave Plier show talking about his grandfather and sharing his traditional reading of ‘A Cup of Christmas Tea’. (12/13/15)

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/2631717/2631717_2015-12-13-064017.64kmono.mp3

We pass along our condolences to Bennett and the rest of the family.