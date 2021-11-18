From the archives: WGN Radio debuts on the World Wide Web

Twenty-five years ago today, on November 18, 1996, WGN Radio launched its first website. Until then, we had a digital presence on Digital City Chicago, part of America Online (now AOL). The first project, working with a team at Tukaiz Communications, was a site focused on then-afternoon host Spike O’Dell and his “Spike O’Dell Radio Experiment.” Fittingly, the website was called a Web Experiment:

During the next year, work continued to develop a site encompassing the entire station:

Eventually, the first generation site would evolve to look like this (screen shot from July, 1999):

Now, a quarter century later and after series of updates and migrations working with teams at Tukaiz, Tribune Interactive and Nexstar Digital, not to mention additional outside vendors supporting our audio streams, podcasts and apps, you’re looking at this page on what can be called wgnradio.com version 6.0. As we prepare for a milestone year in 2022, we look forward to exciting things to come.