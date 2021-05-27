From the archives: WGN Radio at the Chicago Motor Speedway

This Sunday, WGN Radio will broadcast the 105th Indianapolis 500. Coverage begins at 6:30am with Dane Neal live from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, with the pre-race show at 10:00 and the Green Flag at 11:45.
Auto racing has been part of WGN Radio’s history going back to 1924 when the station broadcast what was then called the Memorial Day 500. And, we were there when the drivers came to Chicago to race at the Chicago Motor Speedway in Cicero. Built on the site of Sportsman’s Park, CMS hosted races for several years sanctioned by the CART FedEx Championship Series, which at the time was a rival series to the Indy Racing League but featured many of the drivers who competed over the years at Indianapolis. Here are photos from the 1999 and 2000 editions of the Target Grand Prix at the Chicago Motor Speedway: