From the archives: WGN Radio at the Chicago Motor Speedway

Auto racing has been part of WGN Radio’s history going back to 1924 when the station broadcast what was then called the Memorial Day 500. And, we were there when the drivers came to Chicago to race at the Chicago Motor Speedway in Cicero. Built on the site of Sportsman’s Park, CMS hosted races for several years sanctioned by the CART FedEx Championship Series, which at the time was a rival series to the Indy Racing League but featured many of the drivers who competed over the years at Indianapolis. Here are photos from the 1999 and 2000 editions of the Target Grand Prix at the Chicago Motor Speedway:

Before the main event in 1999, the stars of the future raced in the PPG-Dayton Indy Lights Mi-Jack 100. Leading the way here is 19-year-old Scott Dixon, on his way to winning this race and claiming his first victory in this series. He would go on to win the Indy 500 in 2008 and win the IndyCar series championship six times. He’s starting first in the 2021 Indy 500 this Sunday. Oh, and check out the billboard they’re passing on the back stretch. (WGN Radio photo)

The WGN Radio remote trailer located near the scoring pylon at Chicago Motor Speedway (WGN Radio photo)

2003 Indy 500 winner and 2000 and 2001 series champion Gil de Ferran on the WGN Radio stage with Pete Pistone, Andy Masur and Dave Eanet. (WGN Radio photo)

Dave Eanet, 2003 Indy 500 winner and 2000 and 2001 series champion Gil de Ferran, Pete Pistone and Andy Masur on the WGN Radio stage (WGN Radio photo)

CART and Formula 1 driver Mark Blundell on stage with Pete Pistone and Andy Masur (WGN Radio photo)

Team Ganassi on the WGN Radio stage: Chip Ganassi, owner of four Indy 500-winning cars and 18 season championships in top-level series; two time Indy 500 winner, 1999 series champion, and starting 24th this Sunday, Juan Pablo Montoya; and 1996 series champion Jimmy Vasser. (WGN Radio photo)

1996 series champion Jimmy Vasser and two time Indy 500 winner, 1999 series champion and starting 24th this Sunday Juan Pablo Montoya leaving the WGN Radio stage. (WGN Radio photo)