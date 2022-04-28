Floyd Brown is your host for a look back at the first half century of WGN’s history in WGN Radio’s 50th Anniversary Special, titled “You’ve Come a Long Way, Baby.”

This special appears to have been produced to coincide with the July 1974 Festival of American Folklife, which has been described as a preliminary event before the much larger United States Bicentennial in 1976.

Early in the special, Floyd mentions a broadcast on March 29, 1924. This broadcast was the first use of the WGN call letters by a commercial station associated with the Chicago Tribune and is part of our early history in which several stations, including WDAP, launched in May, 1922, would eventually combine to form what we now know to be WGN. More details of that March 29 broadcast can be found here.