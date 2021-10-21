From the archives: TV commercial for PumpkinFest 1997

During the 1990s, WGN Radio hosted an annual food drive each October known as PumpkinFest. Located at Goebbert’s Pumpkin Farm in South Barrington, the event drew huge crowds who stopped by to drop off donations of food and money and enjoy the Halloween festivities. WGN Radio’s remote broadcast trailer was set up to provide a day of entertainment featuring station hosts and special guests. Here’s a TV commercial for the 1997 event featuring footage from earlier years’ events.
