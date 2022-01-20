From the archives: Tom Skilling joins Steve and Johnnie to recall Chicago’s Blizzard of 1967

The blizzard that hit the Chicago area on January 26 and 27, 1967, still holds the record for the most snow to fall in a single storm, 23 inches. The city came to a standstill. 26 people died in Chicago, 60 in the wider region. It would be days before life would begin to return to normal.

In January, 2007, Steve King and Johnnie Putman talked with WGN meteorologist Tom Skilling to reminisce about the event, the warm weather in the days leading up to the storm, and how weather forecasting technology has changed since 1967.