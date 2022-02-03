From the archives: The Weather Channel’s Jim Cantore talks about covering ‘Snowmageddon’ 2011 from outside WGN Radio

Hundreds of cars are seen stranded on lake Shore drive Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2011 in Chicago. A winter blizzard of historic proportions wobbled an otherwise snow-tough Chicago, stranding hundreds of drivers for up to 12 hours overnight on the city’s showcase lakeshore thoroughfare and giving many city schoolchildren their first ever snow day. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

As Chicago continues to dig out from the latest early-February snowstorm, many people are recalling “Snowmageddon,” the storm that buried the area in 2011, including stranding many drivers on Lake Shore Drive. As is the case with many large storms, The Weather Channel’s Jim Cantore was in Chicago reporting on the intense weather, with his base on Michigan Avenue just outside WGN Radio’s studios at Tribune Tower. His coverage went viral when he was surprised by two lightning strikes during a late night “thundersnow” episode, which you can watch at this link. The next day, Cantore joined John Williams in WGN’s Showcase Studio to discuss the storm.

Popular