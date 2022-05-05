It began with a phone call to Spike O’Dell’s show one afternoon in August, 1999. Elgin listener Ronnell Ferrell, in tears, was desperately seeking assistance. Ronnell and her husband Jim’s cat, Puss Puss, had gotten herself trapped in an air duct. Callers, including Lou Manfredini, started flooding the phone lines with suggestions on how to rescue the cat. John Williams even stopped by their house to check on the situation. Finally, after many hours, a much happier Ronnell reported to Steve King and Johnnie Putman that Puss Puss was safe.
From the archives: The saga of Puss Puss, the cat stuck in an air duct
by: Dave Marzullo
Posted:
Updated:
Puss Puss, the cat rescued from an air duct in a saga followed by WGN Radio listeners in 1999 (WGN Radio archive photo)
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter