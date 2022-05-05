It began with a phone call to Spike O’Dell’s show one afternoon in August, 1999. Elgin listener Ronnell Ferrell, in tears, was desperately seeking assistance. Ronnell and her husband Jim’s cat, Puss Puss, had gotten herself trapped in an air duct. Callers, including Lou Manfredini, started flooding the phone lines with suggestions on how to rescue the cat. John Williams even stopped by their house to check on the situation. Finally, after many hours, a much happier Ronnell reported to Steve King and Johnnie Putman that Puss Puss was safe.

