On October 21, 2004, the corner of Rush and Delaware was designated Honorary Wally Phillips Way. Here are some memories from that day.

Photo gallery:

The crowd gathers at the corner of Delaware and Rush for the dedication of Wally Phillips Way.

A panorama of some of the media at the event. At the far right are (L-R) former WGN GM Dan Fabian, Larry Schreiner, Tom Petersen and Dick Sutliff.

WGN Radio Vice President and General Manager Mark Krieschen was the master of ceremonies.

Wally (far left, back to camera) listens as WGN Radio Vice President and General Manager Mark Krieschen addresses the crowd.

(L-R) Kathy Krieschen (wife of WGN GM Mark Krieschen), Alderman Burt Natarus, Barbara and Wally Phillips, Lt. Gov. Pat Quinn.

(L-R) Wally, Lt. Governor Pat Quinn, Wally’s daughter Jennifer.

Former WGN Radio General Manager Ward Quaal, the man who hired Wally Phillips.

Former WGN Radio General Manager Dan Fabian addresses the crowd.

Illinois Lt. Governor Pat Quinn talks to the crowd.

Mike Ditka talks about Wally.

Alderman Burton Natarus who, along with members of Wally’s family, was responsible for arranging the honorary street naming.

Wally is humbled by the warm reception from the crowd.

The cover is removed revealing the new “Wally Phillips Way” street sign at Delaware and Rush.

Wally is surrounded by family, friends and media at the site of his new honorary street sign.

After the ceremony, Wally chats with Alderman Burt Natarus.

The media looks on as Wally visits with Alderman Natarus.

Dean Richards interviews Wally for WGN-TV.

Max Armstrong with Wally.

(L-R) Mike Nowak, Wally Phillips, Dick Sutliff.

Tom Petersen and Wally Phillips pose for photos.

Two generations of WGN Radio morning men, Wally Phillips and Spike O’Dell, pose for photos.

Wally, as seen through the viewfinder of one of the many television cameras covering the dedication ceremony.

Way To Go, Wally!

Wally’s remarks at dedication ceremony:

Wally’s daughter, Jennifer, talks with Spike O’Dell (10/15/04):

Original press release:

Alderman Burton Natarus to Present WGN Radio Legend Wally Phillips with Honorary Street Sign

Mike Ditka, Prominent Business Members and Fans to Honor Phillips

Chicago, October 15, 2004

WHO: Alderman Burton Natarus; Mike Ditka; WGN Vice President and General Manager Mark Krieschen; retired WGN president and chief executive officer Ward Quaal and Wally Phillips.

WHAT: A ceremony to officially unveil an honorary “Wally Phillips Way” street sign.

WHEN: Thursday, October 21, 2004, 10:00am

WHERE: Northeast Corner of Rush and Delaware streets, Chicago, Illinois

At the peak of his career, Wally Phillips attracted half of the morning radio listeners in the wider Chicagoland area for WGN Radio. In 1969, Phillips founded the Neediest Kids Fund, a charity dedicated to providing assistance to needy children throughout the Chicago area and served as executive director throughout his career. Phillips helped raise more than $30 million for the organization.

In 2002, Phillips was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. Family members and Alderman Burton Natarus chose to pursue this tribute to Phillips now, to ensure he recognizes and fully appreciates the honor. The site of “Wally Phillips Way” is significant as Delaware Towers was Phillips’ first home in Chicago and where he met his wife Barbara.

Thanks to Max Armstrong, James Lucas, Marilyn Miller and David Stewart for their help preparing the original version of this page.