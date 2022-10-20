On October 21, 2004, the corner of Rush and Delaware was designated Honorary Wally Phillips Way. Here are some memories from that day.
Photo gallery:
Wally’s remarks at dedication ceremony:
Wally’s daughter, Jennifer, talks with Spike O’Dell (10/15/04):
Original press release:
Alderman Burton Natarus to Present WGN Radio Legend Wally Phillips with Honorary Street Sign
Mike Ditka, Prominent Business Members and Fans to Honor Phillips
Chicago, October 15, 2004
WHO: Alderman Burton Natarus; Mike Ditka; WGN Vice President and General Manager Mark Krieschen; retired WGN president and chief executive officer Ward Quaal and Wally Phillips.
WHAT: A ceremony to officially unveil an honorary “Wally Phillips Way” street sign.
WHEN: Thursday, October 21, 2004, 10:00am
WHERE: Northeast Corner of Rush and Delaware streets, Chicago, Illinois
At the peak of his career, Wally Phillips attracted half of the morning radio listeners in the wider Chicagoland area for WGN Radio. In 1969, Phillips founded the Neediest Kids Fund, a charity dedicated to providing assistance to needy children throughout the Chicago area and served as executive director throughout his career. Phillips helped raise more than $30 million for the organization.
In 2002, Phillips was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. Family members and Alderman Burton Natarus chose to pursue this tribute to Phillips now, to ensure he recognizes and fully appreciates the honor. The site of “Wally Phillips Way” is significant as Delaware Towers was Phillips’ first home in Chicago and where he met his wife Barbara.
Thanks to Max Armstrong, James Lucas, Marilyn Miller and David Stewart for their help preparing the original version of this page.