From the archives: The day Chicago lost the Olympics

As the Tokyo Games get underway, we look back at October 2, 2009, the day the International Olympic Commission voted for the host site for the 2016 Summer Olympics. Chicago was one of the four finalist sites along with Rio de Janeiro, Madrid and Tokyo, with many naming Rio and Chicago as the favorites. It came as a shock when, over an hour before the final vote, Chicago was eliminated from consideration having received the fewest votes in the first round of ballots. WGN Radio covered the events with John Williams, Steve Bertrand and Garry Meier in-studio, Rob Hart at the city’s rally at Daley Plaza, plus guests including Mark Bazer from the RedEye and Mary Schmich from the Chicago Tribune.