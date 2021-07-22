From the archives: The day Chicago lost the Olympics

WGN Archives

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Fans gather in support of Chicago’s bid for the 2016 Summer Olympic Games during a rally and announcement at Daley Plaza on October 2, 2009 in Chicago, Illinois. Chicago hoped to be selected over the other three finalists Madrid, Tokyo and Rio de Janeiro but was the first city eliminated. (Photo by Jim Prisching/Getty Images for Chicago 2016)

As the Tokyo Games get underway, we look back at October 2, 2009, the day the International Olympic Commission voted for the host site for the 2016 Summer Olympics. Chicago was one of the four finalist sites along with Rio de Janeiro, Madrid and Tokyo, with many naming Rio and Chicago as the favorites. It came as a shock when, over an hour before the final vote, Chicago was eliminated from consideration having received the fewest votes in the first round of ballots. WGN Radio covered the events with John Williams, Steve Bertrand and Garry Meier in-studio, Rob Hart at the city’s rally at Daley Plaza, plus guests including Mark Bazer from the RedEye and Mary Schmich from the Chicago Tribune.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

NCAA Tournament

More Big Tournament

The Masters

More Masters Report

Popular

Quest for Gold

More Quest for Gold