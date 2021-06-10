From the archives: Steve & Johnnie visit in-studio with Les Paul

WASHINGTON (AP) — A group of Jewish House Democrats have accused Rep. Ilhan Omar of likening the U.S. and Israel to Hamas and the Taliban and giving “cover to terrorist groups,” marking the latest flareup within the party over the Middle East.

Hours after the dozen lawmakers released a statement criticizing their Democratic colleague from Minnesota, Omar fired back Thursday on Twitter. She accused them of “islamophobic tropes" and “constant harassment" and posted a threatening voice mail that she said the incident had prompted.