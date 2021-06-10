From the archives: Steve & Johnnie visit in-studio with Les Paul

Steve King and Johnnie Putman talked many times over the years with guitar pioneer Les Paul, to the point that they literally wrote the book on the music legend. In honor of what would have been Les Paul’s 106th birthday this week, we go back 25 years and listen to an in-studio visit. Steve, Johnnie and Les discuss various topics including Paul’s childhood, service in the military, radio career, Harry Caray, and how he helped create The Chipmunks. (Note that this recording is from a 2009 replay of the interview and contains some commentary about the segments.)