These days, it seems like there’s a space launch every few days. But that obviously wasn’t always the case. 53 years ago this week, the world watched as the first humans landed on the moon during the historic Apollo 11 mission. And 16 years ago, in 2006, WGN’s Spike O’Dell spoke with one of the pioneers of human spaceflight, astronaut Jim Lovell. Lovell flew in space four times: Gemini 7 and 12 and Apollo 8, the first crewed mission to orbit the moon, and Apollo 13, the mission that was to have been the third human landing on the moon but instead became a fight for survival after an oxygen tank explosion. Lovell talks with Spike about a display of his career at the Adler Planetarium containing some items from his personal collection, and they also discuss the status of the space program.

