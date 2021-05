Kevin Clark, the musician who first achieved fame as a child actor in the 2003 film “School of Rock,” died yesterday at age 32 when the bicycle he was riding in the Avondale neighborhood was hit by a car. We look back at a couple of his visits on WGN Radio:

With John Williams during a Hometown Voices remote at Mickey Finn’s Brewery in Libertyville, November 2017:

With Matt Bubala, August 2019:

Matt Bubala and Kevin Clark, August 2019