WGN-TV legend Merri Dee died yesterday at age 85. Her 43-year career was spent mostly at WGN, both on-air and as Director of Community Relations. In 2016, Merri Dee talked with Steve Cochran and Andrea Darlas on WGN Radio’s morning show to discuss her life, career, and book, “Merri Dee, Life Lessons on Faith, Forgiveness & Grace.”

