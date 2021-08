In this March 7, 2010, file photo, actor Ed Asner arrives during the 82nd Academy Awards in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles. Asner, the blustery but lovable Lou Grant in two successful television series, has died. He was 91. Asner’s representative confirmed the death in an email Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, to The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)

Ed Asner, the Emmy Award-winning actor best known as Lou Grant on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and a spin-off centered on his character, died today at age 91. Over the years, he visited with us on WGN Radio a number of times. Here are two of those visits:

With Dean Richards, November 9, 2003, shortly after the release of “Elf”:

With Bob Sirott and Marianne Murciano, March 26, 2015, discussing an appearance in Chicago in “An Evening With the Roosevelts.”: